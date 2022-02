The show is based on Richelle Mead's popular YA paranormal romance novels. We're ready for the next big hit series about vampires, and Vampire Academy may just be the one. The upcoming Peacock show is based on Richelle Mead's popular YA novel series of the same name, and is helmed by Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries. Plec also created its spin-off The Originals, and the spin-off of that series, Legacies. Now, fans of Plec's projects as well as Mead's books have a new paranormal romance story on the small screen to look forward to.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO