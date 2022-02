Crime bills are making headway, many already clearing one of the two chambers. Those include lifting the statute of limitations on second degree murder, making it a crime to operate a chop shop, ramping up penalties for illegally having a gun, making a school threat its own crime, and offering retention bonuses for law enforcement officers. Those bills have a day and a half to clear their final votes if they are going to make it to the governor's desk.

