NASA has seen some pretty impressive extraterrestrial feats lately. December saw the launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, intended to observe the beginning of time itself. More recently, the agency’s Parker Solar Probe “touched” the sun for the first time, marking a historic feat for mankind. However, the national space agency still has a responsibility to monitor the more mundane weather phenomena here on Earth. As such, NASA is preparing to launch its brand new weather satellite. With it, we hope forecasters will be able to tell whether or not this long winter will end any time soon.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO