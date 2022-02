L.A. County Sheriff commends Pittsburg Detectives for their efforts during 7th Annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild. During the second week of February, in conjunction with Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Pittsburg Police Department personnel took part in a statewide human trafficking operation. The 7th Annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild is an annual multi-agency initiative that focuses on rescuing victims of human trafficking, providing victims with much-needed services, and identifying and arresting their captors. Police agencies and other trafficking task forces throughout the state, including Brentwood PD joined in the operation to continue a no tolerance focus on human trafficking and sex crimes. (See related article)

