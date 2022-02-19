Grady steps up, leads Kentucky past Tide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation aimed at putting limits on groups that post bail for inmates gained momentum Wednesday in Kentucky's legislature, a week after a suspected gunman's release from jail after being charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
"He also possesses a bit of positional versatility, having played both left and right tackle during his high school career. Though the thing that stands out most on his high school tape apart from the athleticism and frame is the physicality with which he plays. Hughley displays violate hands and a willingness to finish blocks out on the edge."
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
HANCEVILLE — When Dylan Burleson sat in his postgame press conference, wanted to address the moment as quickly as possible. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00...
The Alabama Women's Golf team sits in 10th place after the first day at the Moon Golf Invitational at the Suntree County Club in Melbourne, Florida. The Tide went 9-over-par 297 in 18 holes in the spring opener with just five shots back from the top five. Florida State sits...
Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Football list of 2023 class is expected to increase. Virtually every college football recruiting expert to have offered an opinion has said 5-Star cornerback prospect, Jahlil Hurley will announce for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hurley plays for Florence High School in Florence, AL and he is...
Comments / 0