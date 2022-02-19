ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 201 video: David Onama rallies for violent face-plant KO of Gabriel Benitez

By Mike Bohn
David Onama’s power was a game changer against Gabriel Benitez at UFC Fight Night 201.

Onama (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) struggled to start the fight, which was contested at a catchweight because Benitez (22-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC) came in heavy at weigh-ins. He took some hard punches and had to battle through a blow to the eye, but when he turned the tables, he turned them hard.

After Onama caught and staggered Benitez with a clean shot, he followed up with a roughly 10-strike combination that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas face first at the 4:24 mark of Round 1.

Check out the replay of the highlight-reel finish below (via Twitter):

A jubilant Onama called for a Performance of the Night bonus after his win, which was his first inside the octagon after losing his UFC debut this past October.

“That’s what I do,” Onama said in his post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “That’s what I’m here for: just show out and have fun.”

UFC Fight Night 201: Best photos from Las Vegas

UFC Fight Night 201: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

