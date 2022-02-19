UFC Fight Night 201 Highlight Video: Jamahal Hill Obliterates Johnny Walker

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO