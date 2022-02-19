ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 201 Highlight Video: Jamahal Hill Obliterates Johnny Walker

By Tyler Treese
Sherdog
Cover picture for the articleA big right hand from Jamahal Hill turned off the lights of...

www.sherdog.com

MMAmania.com

Jamahal Hill absolutely melts Johnny Walker with a single punch | UFC Vegas 48

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill are set to throw down tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2021) from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though ranked just a couple spaces apart, the two men enter this bout in very different circumstances. Walker is in the midst of a rough patch, but he’s been the hyped up prospect previously. Hill, meanwhile, is currently on the rise, having won four of his last five bouts and stopped three foes via knockout in the process.
