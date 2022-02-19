How to avoid computer eye strain

Experience powerful eye relief and strain with the Breo iSeeM eye massager. Use this wearable for a natural headache remedy, for daily relaxation, to relieve fatigue, and more. Furthermore, this eye massager uses heating technology and intelligent airbags to stimulate acupoints around the eyes, temple, and forehead for a soothing experience. Best of all, the heating panel promotes blood circulation for relaxing warmth. Moreover, the Breo iSeeM has a concave curved surface to protect and pamper the eyeballs and provide maximum comfort. And the seal allows you to adjust the fit to suit your face shape. In fact, the elastic hand hugs every head shape and size, making it highly versatile. Finally, it’s foldable, so you can take it on the go and store it conveniently.
