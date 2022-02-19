ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to avoid computer eye strain

By Metro Editorial News
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Workplace hazards are a part of life for people in various professions. Office workers might not consider themselves vulnerable to injury when they're at work, but individuals who spent much of their day staring at a computer screen are at risk of developing computer eye strain. According to The...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Breo iSeeM eye massager melts away eye tension and strain, fatigue, and headaches

Experience powerful eye relief and strain with the Breo iSeeM eye massager. Use this wearable for a natural headache remedy, for daily relaxation, to relieve fatigue, and more. Furthermore, this eye massager uses heating technology and intelligent airbags to stimulate acupoints around the eyes, temple, and forehead for a soothing experience. Best of all, the heating panel promotes blood circulation for relaxing warmth. Moreover, the Breo iSeeM has a concave curved surface to protect and pamper the eyeballs and provide maximum comfort. And the seal allows you to adjust the fit to suit your face shape. In fact, the elastic hand hugs every head shape and size, making it highly versatile. Finally, it’s foldable, so you can take it on the go and store it conveniently.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Remove Stickers From Your Computer

Our laptops and computers are often essential parts of our lives. Whether you use them for personal or professional use, they're valuable possessions that usually play a significant role in our day-to-day routines. And, if you've got a creative flair, you may have decided to decorate your laptop or computer with stickers that represent you and your interests.
SOFTWARE
mensjournal.com

Save Your Eyes From Strain During The Day With These Blue Light Glasses

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. These days, people spend a lot of...
ELECTRONICS
Cadrene Heslop

Avoid Sleeping In Eye Makeup

It is tempting. It seems convenient to fall asleep with makeup on after a tiring day. But this habit is not great for your skin. Most doctors and skincare professionals will say the practice is not a good idea.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Strain#Eye Care#Eye Disease#Desktop Computer#The Vision Council#Cedars Sinai#Aao
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Fstoppers

Drink Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!

Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. Water is a crucial component of the body and plays a vital role in maintaining nearly all major organ...
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Post and Courier

The long-term effects of COVID-19

As the end of winter draws near, much of the world is marking its one-year anniversary living under COVID-19-related restrictions. That's certainly not a milestone worthy of celebration, and many people across the globe would insist it's felt like much more than a year since their lives were first affected by COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Post and Courier

MEDICAL INSIGHTS: What are the benefits of menthol?

Menthol is an organic compound derived from the oils of peppermint, and other types of mint plants. There are about 600 types of mint on our planet, and some of our ancestors began using this plant for medicinal reasons several thousand years ago. The oldest written records are attributed to Hammurabi of ancient Babylon from around 1800 B.C.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER
Business Insider

How to update Discord on your computer or phone

The Discord desktop app automatically checks for updates whenever you open it. To manually check for updates, shut down and then reopen Discord, or use the reset command. You can update Discord's mobile app through your phone's App Store. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories. Like most popular...
CELL PHONES
Health Digest

How Rare Are Blue Eyes?

Believe it or not, blue eyes aren't as common as you might think. In fact, they're actually pretty rare, at least on a global scale. But why?

Comments / 0

Community Policy