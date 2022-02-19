ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Review: Space Force S2 retains comedic charm, but it’s starting to lose its luster

By Muhammad
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsurd Comedy on Netflix Space Force He was an Ars favorite in 2020, easily win a place In our annual list of the best TV shows. We loved the show’s sinister humor, absurd setting, and unexpected heart. It’s finally back with a second season, and while a lot of the old...

www.chamberlainsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Office' fans may finally embrace Steve Carell's 'Space Force'

I understand why fans of "The Office" didn't initially fall in love with the Netflix sitcom even though it stars Steve Carell and features John Malkovich as a very Dwight-like scientist. The show was often too ambitious for its own good, spending way too much time on an international conflict with the Chinese government. But Season 2 feels like a relaunch. It is much more of a workplace comedy, with budget cuts, prank wars and interoffice romance. Watching Carell's character try to manipulate a pair of chopsticks at a high-pressure dinner will bring back fond memories of Michael Scott bumbling his way through a date. Rolls out Friday, Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Space Force Season 2 Review: Workplace Comedy Hits Its Stride the Second Time Around

Throughout the duration of its first season, Space Force struggled to find its footing. Led by Steve Carell, Greg Daniels, and an ensemble of comedic greats, most expected greatness. After all, the last time Carell and Daniels chose to collaborate, the end result was The Office, a workplace comedy that became one of the most-watched sitcoms to ever air. After a bit of a stumble in its first season, the show manages to find its footing for a whole host of reasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Wiscnews.com

‘Murderville’ review: Despite Will Arnett’s comedic talents, the celebrity-filled improv series threatens a detour to Dullsville

Will Arnett plays your quintessential lone-wolf police detective who’s reluctantly paired with a new partner each episode in the Netflix comedy “Murderville,” which is premised on a central gimmick: A different celebrity guest who has zero knowledge of the script joins him each time as his latest detective-in-training, and together they must solve a crime. Some on the roster, such as Conan O’Brien, have legit improv experience. Others, including former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch (who is terrific here), have none. Let the improv-orama commence!
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NME

‘Uncharted’ review: Tom Holland’s off-the-map adventure loses the plot

If you’ve seen the trailers for this action-adventure movie based on a popular video game franchise, you’ll know it’s not afraid to go big. There are spectacular scenes showing two old-timey pirate ships being towed through mid-air by helicopters – a visual so outlandish it almost belongs in a boat-based Fast and Furious spin-off. It’s surely not much of a spoiler to say these flying pirate ships form part of Uncharted‘s enjoyably daft climax, which almost justifies its existence as a passable popcorn flick. But sadly, the journey to get there is filled with a lot of plodding nonsense.
VIDEO GAMES
Harvard Crimson

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Review: Disney’s Latest ‘Star Wars’ Story Touts Some Impressive Chapters, But Loses Focus of its Greater Narrative

This review contains spoilers for Season One of “The Book of Boba Fett” and Season Two of “The Mandalorian.”. With the conclusion of the second season of “The Mandalorian” in Dec. 2020, viewers were made aware that a spin-off series starring one of “Star Wars”’s most popular characters, Boba Fett, was in the works at Disney+. Long thought to have been killed in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” the broody bounty hunter made a triumphant return to the screen nearly 40 years later in “The Mandalorian.” Given the massive popularity of “The Mandalorian” and Boba Fett’s status as a pop culture icon, it seemed like a natural move for Disney and Lucasfilm to expand on Boba’s story. Despite the character’s popularity, though, many forget that he only ever had roughly five minutes of screentime in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, so this was also a prime opportunity to pair his cultural prowess with an appropriately powerful narrative. It’s ultimately disappointing, then, to see that this narrative falls far short of what it could have been, and to realize that this didn’t only happen by chance — rather, it was a creative choice. “The Book of Boba Fett” opts to function as a mere vehicle for the overarching trajectory of “The Mandalorian,” and the byproduct is a series that contains a few excellent episodes but tells a story that ultimately feels incomplete.
MOVIES
Parade

Does Elsa Die on 1883? What You Need to Know About the Fate of the Show's Narrator

In “Racing Clouds”—one of the most heartbreaking episodes so far of 1883—what was left of the wagon train hobbled on its way across a desolate plain but had to stop when Josef (Marc Rissman) and his wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora) were injured when they crossed paths with a rattlesnake. Risa was thrown from her horse after the venomous snake bit the horse and then Josef was bitten when he stopped to help her.
TV SERIES
Variety

In Season 2, ‘Space Force’ Comes Down to Earth and Embraces Its Workplace Comedy Roots: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. By the time “Space Force” premiered in 2020, it already felt outdated. Even with a starry cast including Steve Carell and John Malkovich, and all the money a Netflix greenlight can afford, its soft jokes about a Trumpian president run amok landed with barely any impact. Carell, who co-created “Space Force” with “The Office” producer Greg Daniels, once played one of the most famous bosses in TV history. But as Mark Naird, Space Force’s commanding general whose characterization veered between hapless and ruthless, he never truly clicked into gear. The shape of a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Silvers
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Noah Emmerich
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Popculture

'Space Force' Reaches New Heights With out of This World Season 2 (Review)

Almost two years following its Netflix premiere, the Steve Carell and Greg Daniels-created workplace comedy Space Force releases its highly anticipated sophomore season on Friday and the sitcom takes a delightful turn for the contagiously funny with its next set of episodes. The series, which critics initially panned upon its release amid the pandemic in 2020, finds its stride with Season 2 following Gen. Mark Naird (Carell) and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration. Take out the politics involved when thinking of "military fiction" and blend in some interpersonal tasks, and the shenanigans are aplenty for a series that redeems itself.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Technology#The Air Force#The White House#American#The Department Of Defense#Social Media
ComicBook

New Study Suggests Earth Could Be Intelligent Being

As it turns out, the very cosmic rock we're living on at this moment may be considered an intelligent being. While the phrase doesn't necessarily mean the planet Earth will turn out to be a real-life Ego the Living Planet, a team of researchers say in a recent study the planet does, in fact, show similar processes other living, intelligent beings possess.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

911 Star Exits Spinoff Series After Two Seasons

House and The West Wing star Lisa Edelstein is exiting 9-1-1: Lone Star after two seasons. The actor reteamed with her The West Wing love interest Rob Lowe, this time as husband and wife, in the Fox drama. Monday's episode, titled "Red vs. Blue," ended with her son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) getting a phone call to inform him of his mother's death. We did not see her passing onscreen, and Variety, who broke the news that Edelstein is leaving the show, says that fans will see her at least one more time before she's actually gone for good.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Maggie's Mysterious Prison Sentence Continues to Baffle 'Space Force' Fans

Season 1 of Space Force, a comedy by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, burst onto Netflix subscribers' screens on May 29, 2020. Starring Steve as General Mark R. Naird and John Malkovich as his work pal, Dr. Adrian Mallory, the show explores the unexpected ramifications of working in the field of space travel. Will the hilarious team fulfill their mission and get boots on the moon by 2024? Will Mark's wife, Maggie (Lisa Kudrow), leave prison in Season 2 of Space Force?
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series

Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year extensions for each. Going into the fall season, the shows will be entering season 11, season 8 and season 10, respectively.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Want Jennifer Garner to Replace Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp Amid Recent Controversy

Evangeline Lilly has been a staple in the MCU as she plays the role of Hope van Dyne ever since the first Ant-Man film in 2015. She is expected to continue the role in the franchise, particularly in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which has already finished filming. However, thanks to her controversy regarding her attendance at the anti-vaccine mandate protest in D.C. and calling out Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hear out the anti-vaxxers, a lot of fans now want the actress to be out of the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Ghost Rider Trailer

Ghost Rider is blazing a trail of vengeance in a new series from Marvel Comics, and the publisher has released a trailer to promote the series debuting tomorrow. Ghost Rider #1 comes from the creative team of writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force) and artist Cory Smith (Conan the Barbarian). This new volume comes on the 50th anniversary of the character's debut, with Percy planning a bold new direction for the Spirit of Vengeance. The trailer features all-new artwork from the series, and includes many of the horror elements that have become vital to Ghost Rider's mythos. It will have fans wondering what else is in store for Ghost Rider's 50th anniversary.
COMICS
Popculture

CBS Series' Spinoff Reportedly Canceled at Paramount+

Time's up for a CBS favorite newsmagazine's spinoff plans. Paramount+ has reportedly canceled 60 Minutes Plus, the spinoff series for one of its most iconic shows on CBS, 60 Minutes. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021 but according to a report by Variety, the streaming companion to the CBS broadcast series was canceled abruptly last month.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy