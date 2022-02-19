ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

UAF researchers plan in-depth Bering Land Bridge study

By Tanya Clayton
Anchorage Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Alaska Fairbanks has received a $1.7 million grant to construct a picture of what the Bering Land Bridge looked like during the last ice age. A team of seven scientists, led by UAF geology professor Sarah Fowell, will use the research vessel Sikuliaq to collect the sediment cores....

