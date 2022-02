Ford's Bronco SUV burst out of the gates with a head full of steam and hundreds of thousands of reservations, only for the pandemic and a litany of production issues to temporarily tamp down enthusiasm to a dull roar. Parts shortages and assembly issues have begun to subside, though, just as interest in the 4x4 has crescendoed anew with the recent reveals of the new 2022 Raptor and Everglades models. But this reborn SUV's second model year isn't just about these most extreme, most specialized models -- Ford has also quietly updated the Bronco Wildtrak with a new Hoss 3.0 package.

