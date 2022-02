JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chilly night is ahead with lows by morning near 30 degrees. Sunny and pleasant Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the middle 60s with lows in the 30s. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 70s and just a slight chance for a shower. A strong cold front will enter the picture Thursday and thunderstorms are likely along with the potential for severe storms. Highs will be in the 70s. Friday will turn sharply cooler. Skies will clear with temperatures starting in the 30s and reaching the 50s in the afternoon. The upcoming weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower and middle 60s. Average high this time of year is 62 and the average low is 40. Calm wind tonight and southwest at 5mph Monday. Sunrise is 6:44am and the sunset is 5:46pm.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO