This coin continues losing streak despite Snoop Dogg’s upcoming NFTs

Snoop Dogg will play a concert at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 20, with special guest Koe Wetzel. Snoop Dogg and Koe Wetzel met for the first time in the Summer of 2021, and the pics and videos of them talking together set the Internet on fire! Memes quickly went viral with their picture together, stating, “When Your Playlist is on Shuffle.” The two have now decided to team up for a truly one-of-a-kind party on Snoop’s most special days… 4/20! When the biggest names in Hip Hop and Outlaw Country come together to put on a show, incredible memories will be made by the thousands of fans in attendance. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a ticket that will be talked about years from now when people say, “I was there when…”.

