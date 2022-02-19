ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History: Joseph Stalin y''sh died, Marking the End of a Painful Chapter for Jews

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18th of Adar marks the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin (1879-1953), on the very day that the "Doctors' Plot" trial was set to begin. The Doctors' Plot...

