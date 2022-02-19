Today in History: Joseph Stalin y''sh died, Marking the End of a Painful Chapter for Jews

98-year-old Lily Ebert has always considered it important to inform the world of the anti-Semitic atrocities she witnessed and experienced during the Holocaust. Having lost over 100 relatives—including her mother, brother and sister—in the genocide, she has long strived to raise awareness about all that happened during that dark period of time in the hopes that history won't ever repeat itself. Her mission became all the more vital in recent years with the worrying rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial and Ebert needed a platform that could get her story to the masses. Her 18-year-old great-grandson, Dov Forman, had the answer: TikTok.

