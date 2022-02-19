ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Trade-deadline primer: Pittsburgh Penguins

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bll4N_0eJjN0XX00
If one regular player is to get moved off the Penguins' current active roster in a trade, whether it be for salary or roster-space reasons, it's likely winger Dominik Simon (right). Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is just over a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Despite more predictions of their demise this offseason, the Pittsburgh Penguins have kept on rolling all throughout 2021-22. They have ridden great depth scoring and good goaltending from Tristan Jarry through the entire season to overcome more injury issues with stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Pittsburgh currently stands tied for first in the Metropolitan Division, and should undoubtedly be a buyer at this year’s trade deadline. With an increasingly tricky salary-cap situation, however, that’s easier said than done.

Record

31-12-8, 2nd in the Metropolitan

Deadline status

Buyer

Deadline cap room

No base cap room, $4 million in deadline cap space with LTIR, 0/3 retention slots used, 47/50 contracts used per CapFriendly.

Upcoming draft picks

2022: PIT 1st, PIT 2nd, PIT 4th, PIT 5th, PIT 6th, PIT 7th

2023: PIT 1st, PIT 2nd, PIT 3rd (becomes 4th if Jeff Carter plays in 50 games this season), PIT 5th, PIT 6th, PIT 7th, TOR 7th

Trade chips

If one regular player is to get moved off the Penguins' current active roster in a trade, whether it be for salary or roster-space reasons, it’s likely winger Dominik Simon. The 27-year-old hasn’t found his way up the lineup, being relegated largely to a fourth-line role. He’s averaged fewer than 10 minutes of ice time per game and has three goals and nine points in 45 games.

In terms of the prospect side of things, the Penguins don’t exactly have the largest cupboard from which to deal. There is 21-year-old Swede Filip Hållander, whom Pittsburgh has already dealt away once, only to reacquire him later from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Jared McCann. Playing in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, he’s on pace for a full-season total of just seven goals and 23 points in 63 games, however, and his stock isn’t as high as it was after an impressive SHL season a year earlier.

One position the Penguins could look to deal from is goaltending. They have considerable young depth at the position and could afford to lose a player there more than any other area. One name that should carry some value is Finnish netminder Joel Blomqvist. While he didn’t get into game action in the abbreviated World Juniors this season, he has an incredibly impressive .940 save percentage in 13 Liiga games with Kärpät this season. The Pens drafted him in the second round in 2020.

There’s also a pair of young forwards who remain on Pittsburgh’s roster as scratches or injuries in Radim Zohorna and Drew O’Connor. Zohorna looked good in stints last season but has appeared in only eight games this season as Pittsburgh’s forward depth remains tough to penetrate. O’Connor was impressive in the preseason but had just five points in 22 games before being sidelined with an undisclosed injury about a month ago.

Other potential trade chips: F Tristan Broz (unsigned 2021 draft pick), D Mark Friedman (12 NHL GP in 2021-22, pending RFA), D Juuso Riikola ($1.15 million cap hit buried in AHL, pending UFA)

Team needs

1) Middle-six scoring winger: Jason Zucker continues to be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, but he hasn’t exactly been exceedingly productive when healthy, either. Pittsburgh could upgrade considerably on Danton Heinen, who’s currently riding shotgun on the second line with Malkin and Carter. Another true scoring threat behind Pittsburgh's big line who could benefit from playing with Malkin would help increase scoring and improve the Penguins' bottom-six depth and stability.

2) Sixth/seventh defenseman: Pittsburgh obviously likes having Chad Ruhwedel around, considering the two-year extension he received on Saturday. But he remains one of Pittsburgh’s starting six defensemen on a nightly basis with relatively little competition internally. A right-shot man with a higher pedigree to fit in on the third pairing with Mike Matheson will only improve this team’s playoff aspirations.

Comments / 2

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin placed in COVID protocol

When the reduced testing procedures were announced, there was always a chance that many players would end up in the COVID protocols when the All-Star break ended. There would be one last round of tests for everyone as they rejoined their respective clubs before asymptomatic testing stops. After Jack Hughes and Jesperi Kotkaniemi both entered the protocol Sunday, another Metropolitan center has joined them. Evgeni Malkin is now in the COVID protocol and unavailable for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have recalled Valtteri Puustinen and Michael Chaput in response.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins sign veteran defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to two-year extension

Chad Ruhwedel has been a serviceable depth defenseman for the Penguins for the last several seasons and he has been rewarded for his efforts as Pittsburgh announced that it has inked the veteran to a two-year contract extension. The one-way deal will run through 2023-24 and carry a cap hit of $800,000. GM Ron Hextall released the following statement about the signing:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand, Wild's Marcus Foligno to have hearings with Dept. of Player Safety

The Department of Player Safety has a busy day, as both Brad Marchand and Marcus Foligno now have hearings scheduled for incidents that occurred Tuesday night. Marchand in particular appears likely to get a long suspension, given he has been offered an in-person hearing. That gives the league the ability to suspend him for more than five games, though does not guarantee that outcome.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Radim Zohorna
Person
Danton Heinen
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Dominik Simon
Person
Jeff Carter
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
NHL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Is Furious Over The Brian Flores Situation

Even though he is on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Dick Vitale is speaking out about the Steelers’ hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach. Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as head coach, was hired by Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. This news comes while Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 free agents Brian Flores can help poach for Pittsburgh

With Brian Flores joining the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff, look for the team to pursue some of his former players in NFL free agency. By hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach and New England Patriots assistant Brian Flores, the Pittsburgh Steelers now have an in with those two AFC franchises when it comes to NFL free agency.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Metropolitan Division#Ltir#Pit 3rd#Tor 7th Trade#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Wilkes Barre Scranton
The Spun

Steelers Name Team’s Starting Quarterback Right Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback…for now. General manager Kevin Colbert spoke with the media on Monday and confirmed that if the season started today, Mason Rudolph would be the starter. He did go on to say that the team will be adding a couple more quarterbacks before...
NFL
On3.com

Cam Heyward reacts to Steelers adding Brian Flores to defensive staff

The Steelers made headlines this weekend, bringing Brian Flores in to join Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh staff. After the news broke, star defensive end Cam Heyward reacted to Flores joining Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. “It’s very similar to when we signed coach Munchak,” Heyward said,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
AHL
KEVN

Sabres clinch playoff spot with overtime win

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their final game of their penultimate regular season series, the Badlands Sabres have secured a spot in the playoffs thanks to an overtime victory over the Yellowstone Quake. Ben Burns has highlights from the first period.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rust’s Contract Status Is To Penguins What Hyman’s Was to Maple Leafs

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a sticky situation when it comes to Bryan Rust. That said, it’s not a completely unique position since another team went through something very similar last season. In 2022, Rust is to the Penguins what Zach Hyman was to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021: a player on an expiring contract the team wants to keep but knows it probably can’t afford to and there’s not much they can do about it.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Announce Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Drew O'Connor from long-term injured reserve and re-assigned him, as well as forward Radim Zohorna, to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Mark Friedman has also been assigned to WBS on a...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Vegas Golden Knights checked in on Marc-Andre Fleury, Alexandar Georgiev

The Vegas Golden Knights never shy away from bringing in a big-name player, even if it seems impossible due to cap implications. So why wouldn’t they be interested in the reigning Vezina Trophy winner? Well, that’s a complicated question, given their history with Marc-Andre Fleury, who was reportedly blindsided by a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks last offseason. Despite that history, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports that the Golden Knights have expressed interest in bringing Fleury back to Vegas.
NHL
NHL

Mike Sullivan: "I Loved Our Fight"

Carolina took sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division with their 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. The teams had entered the contest with 70 points each. "The game was everything that we thought it would be," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "It...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

983
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy