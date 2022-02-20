ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Rio Parade Rolls in Lafayette – Exclusive First Pictures

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tvns1_0eJjMnP800
Bruce Mikells

The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio began rolling through the streets of Lafayette at 6:30 this evening (Saturday, February 19th). This marks the first major Mardi Gras parade to roll through Lafayette's four-mile parade route since the public health emergency was declared in response to the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBpdQ_0eJjMnP800
Staff Photo

Over the past few weeks, actually, since Christmas and New Year’s, you could feel it building. No, this year South Louisiana did not experience the post seasonal letdown that the end of the holiday season brought last year. No, this year the energy was building for what could be one of the most memorable Mardi Gras seasons ever.

Admittedly there was more than a bit of fear and trepidation as the days on the calendar flipped into January. Louisiana was seeing some of its highest COVID case counts during the Omicron surge. Would the surge take away Mardi Gras as the first wave of COVID had done the previous year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQqcW_0eJjMnP800
Chris Graythen, Getty Images

Cautiously, or with “reckless abandonment”, it really all depends on whom you are talking to, Mardi Gras Krewes in Acadiana made their best decisions and many chose to move forward with balls, parties, and parades. And it looks as if that has been a good decision as virus numbers across the region have dropped significantly.

In fact, the COVID case improvements have really enhanced the building vibe of the Carnival season. And if you thought people in South Louisiana loved getting together before, just wait until you see how enthusiastic and large crowds along the parade routes are going to be this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKuvB_0eJjMnP800
Elaine Sarantakos via YouTube

As evidenced by what we’ve seen from the Krewe de Canailles parade in Lafayette last night, the Carencro Mardi Gras Parade which rolled this morning at 11 and the Krewe des Chiens Parade which rolled in Lafayette. The weather conditions were a bit chilly but otherwise perfect for last night’s walking parade and judging by the photos and comments on social media, the sunshine made the conditions perfect for the daytime parades.

Here's to a safe parade season in Acadiana. Keep scrolling for your first look at the Krewe of Rio Parade for 2022.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

List of Festivals Around Acadiana for 2022

We are about to enter festival season here in South Louisiana and since most large gatherings have been canceled the last two years, we could not be more excited to celebrate this year. We have compiled a list of all the festivals happening around the Acadiana area so that you...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Festival International Releases 2022 Music Lineup

Festival International de Louisiane had its reveal party this afternoon and released the lineup of artists that will perform at this year's festival event. Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra w/ special guest Steve Riley. Julian Primeaux. The Bucks. Magnolia Sisters. Scenic World. The Rayo Brothers. Soul Express Brass Band. School of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Rio Parade Rolls#Covid#Omicron#Mardi Gras Krewes
99.9 KTDY

Friday Night Parade Returns to Lafayette: COVID Heroes Parade

The Friday Night Mardi Gras Parade returns to Lafayette on February 25, 2022, specifically to honor Acadiana's COVID heroes. The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association has announced that it is making final plans to roll with its full complement of parades for Mardi Gras 2022, including the Friday night Kick-off parade honoring our Covid Heroes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
99.9 KTDY

11 Times Tee Shirts Said What We Were Thinking at Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is about to really get serious here in South Louisiana. We have had to postpone a lot of our Fat Tuesday fun for the past couple of years while the coronavirus did its thing. Now it appears that we have turned a corner in the pandemic, so we are all ready to truly let the good times roll.
APPAREL
99.9 KTDY

St. Pius Elementary Announces New Principal

St. Pius Elementary School has named a new principal effective July 1, 2022. It was announced earlier in the school year that the current principal of St. Pius Elementary School, Donna Lemaire would be retiring after serving in this role for 21 years. Ms. Lemaire has been an important figure to St. Pius and has helped shape the school into what it is today.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Timing Today’s Severe Weather Threat in Louisiana

Don't you love it when a plan comes together? How did the people at the National Weather Service Office know that this would be a perfect week to participate in Severe Weather Awareness Week? Obviously, the forecast offices in Louisiana and Mississippi knew there was something evil afoot for this week's weather or maybe they just got lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy