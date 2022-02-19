ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tobias Harris Praises James Harden's Leadership With Sixers So Far

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgwp2_0eJjJExI00

James Harden hasn't even stepped foot on the court with the Philadelphia 76ers yet, but he's already created a significant impact based on his presence alone.

Although the Sixers came up way short against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in front of Harden for the first time, the team bounced back two nights later.

As Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and the Sixers took the floor to face the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this season on Thursday, they were looking for revenge.

In the first outing between Milwaukee and Philadelphia, the Sixers didn't have Embiid on the court. As expected, the Bucks took advantage and dominated the 76ers back in early November.

On Thursday night, the Sixers put up a much better fight and James Harden received a lot of credit even though he didn't play at all.

“I’ve never played with James before so just being able to be around him for these couple days, he’s really encouraging to all the guys on the team," said Sixers forward Tobias Harris after Philadelphia's Thursday night win over the Bucks.

Throughout the matchup, Harden was spotted pulling teammates aside and giving them advice and motivation. That stood out to Tobias Harris, who has become one of the Sixers' key leaders over the last couple of years.

"You can see his leadership skills and being able to push us along and really see what he sees as a basketball player and how we can be better as a whole group," Harris continued. "I think that is gonna go a long way for our whole group."

Harden can only do so much from the sidelines, but considering his vocal leadership skills have already offered the Sixers a boost, Harris looks forward to seeing Harden bring everything to the table when he returns to the floor.

"Being out there playing as well and being able to run the show at the point guard position and putting people in the right positions and really, for us, it’s camaraderie," Harris finished. "That’s the big thing for our group and how we’ve been able to be successful up until the break now. When the break is over and we get back to it, that’s when we look to expand on all of it.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

4 Schools Rumored To Be Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James has the basketball world buzzing following his admission on his oldest son, Bronny James. The four-time NBA champion revealed that he wants to spend the last season of his career playing with his son, Bronny James. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. It’s unclear...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals Why He Hugged Michael Jordan At The NBA All-Star Game: "I Didn't Want To Waste That Opportunity Because We're Just Not In The Same Building A Lot... It Meant Something To Me."

The NBA All-Star game last night provided a lot of legendary moments. Along with an incredible All-Star game, the NBA honored the 75 best players of all time, a list they had announced at the start of the season. And before the ceremony, two of the best players on the list linked up, creating one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.
NBA
Popculture

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant Share Special Moment During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant shared a memorable moment during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The two embraced after Bryant's husband, Kobe, was honored during halftime. Bryant was representing her husband, who is one of the members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tobias Harris
The Spun

Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha Booed Heavily: NBA Fans React

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha were booed during Saturday’s all-star festivities in Cleveland. Curry was simply promoting his new game show titled About Last Night during a break in the action but heard it from the crowd. Had Curry’s Warriors not eliminated the Cavaliers...
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley’s Comment On John Stockton Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley’s funny quip about John Stockton is trending on social media during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The legendary NBA big man made a not-so-subtle reference to Stockton’s vaccination status during an all-time draft segment. Barkley’s team was discussing the possibility of drafting Stockton,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#Embiid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans had so many jokes about Scottie Pippen's awkward waves during NBA 75 celebration

The NBA All-Star game was a huge hit last night and it wasn’t just because Steph Curry did ridiculous things on his way to being named MVP. The best part of the night was when the NBA celebrated the 75th Anniversary Team by announcing the 75 best players in the league’s history. Many of those players were in attendance for the celebration, including Michael Jordan, who had a special moment with LeBron James and also talked some trash to Magic Johnson.
NBA
TMZ.com

Macy Gray's NBA All-Star National Anthem Gets Grin from LeBron James

Macy Gray’s the latest to try something different with the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star weekend ... and yet again, it evoked some would-be chuckles from the players. The Grammy-winning singer did a take on the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Sunday ahead of tip-off for the All-Star game, and it...
NBA
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

Our Favorite Celebs Sit Court Side at The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
NBA
The Spun

3 NBA Teams LeBron Could Leave The Lakers For

The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star admitted during All-Star Weekend that it’s possible he will finish his career somewhere other than Southern California. LeBron has one year remaining on his contract, meaning he’ll be able to hit free agency next summer. He appears to be open to a move, too.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

Video: LeBron’s Reaction To National Anthem Is Going Viral

Another year, another viral moment during the NBA All-Star Game national anthem. Back in 2018, Fergie performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Video of the league’s best players reacting to the national anthem performance went viral on social media. Tonight’s national anthem was performed by Ohio...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Several executives believe Bronny James currently projects to be a 2nd-round pick

Some unnamed NBA executives believe that Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, currently projects to be a second-round draft pick. “Having polled several executives, Bronny James probably projects to be a second-round pick at this point, though it’s too early to say with any certainty,” wrote Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “A team could reach for the son to lure the father.”
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy