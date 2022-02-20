Spring break

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleToday, I'm off work for 4 weeks after trying to move an obese patient from their bed. The poor woman was so large that when we tried to move her the leg of the bed snapped, and her weight drove the sharp broken leg down through my foot into the carpet....

Miss Alabama Dies After Car Accident

Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after head injuries sustained in a car accident. The 27-year-old was involved in an accident on February 10 and was taken to hospital. Zoe’s parents confirmed her death on her Instagram page saying that she passed away in Miami.  ‘Our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed […]
Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
Mom thanks Starbucks worker for looking out for her daughter

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks sprung into action to make sure a local teenager was OK when a man she didn’t know approached her — and now their actions are going viral. The 18-year-old's mother, Brandy Roberson, shared the story on her Facebook page on Friday and posted a photo of the baristas' clever message to her daughter: a handwritten note on a coffee cup.
Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
Dude Texting and Not Paying Attention Falls 40 Feet Down a Storage Hatch

A distracted teenager working inside a shopping mall in Turkey fell 40 feet after being distracted by his cell phone and walking over a storage hatch. Surveillance footage shows the boy walking towards the hatch while fully engulfed into looking at something on his phone. Another worker nearby seems to be distracted by someone else near him and doesn't realized what's going on until it's too late.
This Video Might Make You Think Twice About Eating At Wendy’s

I've seen some pretty gross stuff in the restaurant industry, but I've never seen anything like this. TikToker @Ixlac30 was allegedly fired from their job, only two weeks into working at Wendy's, for sharing a really disturbing video of just how filthy the restaurant was. I can only hope that the restaurant has corrected this problem, or completely shut down because this...is not acceptable.
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle

Does a father have a choice in whether or not they walk their daughter down the aisle?. The wedding industry is absolutely booming. Data shows that it brings in over 60 billion dollars every year. And after all the delays from the pandemic, with many engaged couples having to reschedule or postpone their nuptials, 2022 is on track to be one of the bigger financial years for weddings in the last decade.
Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
David and Annie secured millions through their 90 Day popularity

Married couple David and Annie have made millions of dollars (some now changed into Thai baht) since they first made their 90 Day Fiance debut. Now with a spin-off, their fortune has only increased…. After first meeting in a karaoke bar, a romantic connection was straight on the table for...
Baby Born At 2:22 A.M. On Tuesday 2/22/2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, is known as a palindrome, which means it reads the same backward as it does forward. In fact, every day this week is a palindrome. The next time that Tuesday, February 22, will be a palindrome is 2422. The day is also special for Aberli and...
