Worry In Ukrainian Village Over Possible Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The crisis in Ukraine is creating unease in Chicago as members of the Ukrainiane Village are watching and waiting.

Many reacted Saturday night to the conflict during a candlight vigil in front of the Ukrainian National Museum to honor Ukrainians lost in conflict with Russia in the past but also to pray that history does not repeat itself.

More than 100 people were expected to attend, and community leaders estimate there to be about 200,000 members of the Chicago Ukrainian community, including many with loved ones still in Ukraine.

American Ukrainians in Chicago cannot help but think of their families overseas.

“It is scary because you don’t know what’s going to happen, and you also understand that you basically are helpless because if something is going to happen what will your family do? They can’t really move anywhere. You cannot really do anything to them because you’re here and even if you were there what are you going to do?” one person at the vigil said.

“I’m scared, and it’s the first time I’m scared to open up the internet and to look up at the news,” said Louri Melnik. “It’s like opening up your mail and you’re not expecting something bad, but you don’t know what will be the future for Ukraine, for your country.”

Melnik’s nephews and cousins live in Ukraine.

“Midnight in the United States, in Chicago local time, will be 8 in the morning in Ukraine. Definitely I’m not going to bed. I’ll be calling them at midnight to see what’s going on,” he said.

Saturday’s candlelight vigil is meant to honor those lost during that push for independence, while Russia and President Vladimir Putin all but knock on the doors of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, with an invasion.

The conflict with Russia is not new. It is ongoing and fresh. Ukrain already went through two revolutions. The latest was in 2014 when it rejecting Russia’s influence and sought independence as a member of the European Union. Some of Chicago’s Ukrainian population was there.

“You’re like walking down Maidan. You see blood everywhere. It’s just scary. You see people with it. You see the police with guns and you don’t know why they’re there. What are you going to do?” one person said.

Saturday night candles stood for those lost then and for the hope that history doesn’t repeat itself.

“The cycle will repeat over and over again because Ukraine doesn’t quit,” another person said.

United States Presdient Joe Biden said Friday that he has good intelligence to believe Russia will invade in the coming days.

CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza asked if there has been any push to get those family members here to the U.S., but the people she spoke with said their family and friends want to stay in their country and wait it out in their hometown.

