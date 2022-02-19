Actor sues Disney over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

An actor who abruptly left the hit Fox series 9-1-1 in November after clashing with officials over the set’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has sued production company 20th Television and parent company Disney. Rockmond Dunbar, whose character was written off the show, said in his discrimination filing that his employer barred him from set and “openly mocked his beliefs.” The actor tried to request a medical exemption based on an undisclosed disability, and a religious exemption on the grounds that he was an “adherent to the teachings of the Church of Universal Wisdom.” Both were rejected, though Dunbar alleged that non-Black cast members who requested exemptions were allowed accommodations and paid time off. The actor also accused Disney of smearing him as “a recalcitrant anti-vaxxer” after his dismissal, saying the company “wrongfully [leaked] negative information to the media about his departure.” A 20th Television spokesperson said in a statement that, while they would not comment on an individual case, “there are no differences in our process or decision-making based on an employee’s race.”

