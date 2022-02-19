ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Actor sues Disney over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn actor is suing the Walt Disney Company over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Rockmond Dunbar filed a lawsuit in a California federal court against 20th television and...

