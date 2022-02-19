ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry To Make Cameo In Adam Sandler Movie This Summer

By Khristian Davis
 3 days ago

Kyle Lowry has been shining this season for the Miami Heat, and now will have the spotlight on the big screen.

Lowry is set to make his first cameo in a movie starring Adam Sandler titled "Hustle on Netflix. The movie is expected to premier June 10th,.

Sandler and Lowry have a great relationship and they spent time in Lowry’s Philadelphia home discussing the role in September. "Hustle" features Sandler as a basketball scout who discovers a basketball talent overseas with NBA aspirations. Sandler has made other sports-themed movies, including Happy Gilmore and starred alongside Kevin Garnett in "Uncut Gems."

This film opportunity comes after Lowry appeared in his first Super Bowl commercial earlier this month. It seems Lowry could have a big future in the Hollywood after his career. He is already among the league's most personable players in the media.

The movie will be a star-studded event featuring other NBA stars such as Anthony Edwards, Seth Curry, coach Doc Rivers, and Utah Jazz center Juancho Hernangomez.

Miami has been an ideal destination for NBA players to succeed on and off the court. Jimmy Butler and Lowry both appeared in different Super Bowl ads. Third-year guard Tyler Herro has also built his brand since arriving in Miami in 2019.

Lowry’s cameo in a highly-anticipated film will likely lead to future acting opportunities.

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1

Celebrities
NBA
Miami, FL
