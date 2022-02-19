ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Strong finish leads Cole Valley to first state title

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uDOg_0eJj36Mu00

NAMPA — After two years of heartbreak, the Cole Valley girls basketball team was able to put the finishing touches on a state championship season.

And what a finish it was.

Trailing by as many as eight points late in Saturday’s 2A state championship game, the Chargers finished the year with a big push and beat Aberdeen 58-45 to win the first state title in program history.

“It is hard to put into words,” said Cole Valley coach Matt Beglinger. “We’ve had some really talented teams over the years that for one reason or another haven’t gotten the job done. Man, this group just felt different. They believed, you could tell, from Thursday on. They were loose, they were taking ownership. As the season went on, it felt like it was less of the coaches and more of them holding each other accountable, and that’s the sign of a championship team.”

Two years ago, the Chargers, who have qualified for the state playoffs for eight straight years, advanced to the state title game for the first time in program history. They fell to Soda Springs, which had entered the tournament the No. 1 team in the final state media poll.

Last year it was the Chargers who came into state as the No. 1-ranked team, with expectations of a state title. They suffered an upset at the hands of Grangeville in the first round.

“When we came in as freshmen and then sophomore year finally got here, no one knew what to expect,” said senior Lyndsie Krogh who had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers on Saturday. “That kind of let the nerves get to us. As returners, we were able to lead our team through this, let them know it’s going to be different, it’s not going to be very loud out there because it’s such a big building. You’re going to come in the back way. We were just able to show them what it’s going to be like.”

Cole Valley (21-5) took control of the game with a 28-4 run between the third and fourth quarters that started just as it looked like the Tigers (22-6) were starting to take momentum in the game.

Aberdeen took its first lead with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers, as two Yasmin Ortiz 3-pointers sandwiched one by Hope Driscoll, putting the Tigers up 37-31 with 3:22 left in the third quarter.

Krogh started the comeback with back-to-back baskets, Ellie Fraas made a shot to pull the Chargers within two. Hadley Fraas tied the game on a layup in the closing seconds of the third, pushing Cole Valley’s run to 8-0.

“Seeing that we could come back after being down eight, we knew that we could take the punch they threw and give it right back,” said Krogh. “That was just an accomplishment in itself, we’re not going to let this slip away from us, we’re going to keep fighting.”

Cole Valley carried that momentum in the fourth quarter, getting a steal to open the frame. Hadley Fraas got three points the old-fashioned way on the other end, with a basket and free throw. After forcing the Tigers to commit a five-second inbound violation, Hadley Fraas, who finished with 22 points, had another basket to put the Chargers up 42-37.

Cole Valley held on to a 44-41 lead with four minutes left in the game before a 3-pointer by Ellie Fraas sparked a 13-0 run, helping the Chargers put the game away.

Ellie Fraas, the Chargers’ leading scorer this season, had been relatively kept in check for the first three and a half quarters, but scored seven of her 11 points in the final four minutes, as Cole Valley built its lead to 57-41 before pulling the starters.

“We kept telling our team, we got this, keep pushing,” said Ellie Fraas. “We didn’t let all the 3s that they were making get to us. We kept reminding ourselves ‘six more minutes, keep pushing, three more minutes, keep pushing.’”

The Chargers also played most of the game without senior starter Julee Caven, who went down early in Friday’s semifinal win against Melba. Beglinger said Caven had soreness due to stress in her LCL. She tried to get on the court in the final minute of the game, but the injury started to flare up again.

Still, she was able to celebrate with her teammates on the floor of the Ford Idaho Center following the game.

“It’s just hard having a teammate down, we’re a whole body together,” Krogh said. “Having a part down, it just hurt. We knew we were going to miss her shots, so me and Ellie, we knew that shooting was going to be down. So we were like ‘we got to keep going, we got to keep shooting, we got to make those missing points up.’”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Arbery's killers found guilty in hate crimes trial

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Biden's Ukraine speech pushes sanctions on Russian banks. That's not going to stop Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday moved Russia troops into the breakaway eastern Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk after recognizing them as independent states on Monday and slamming Ukraine as illegitimately taken from Russia. With as many as 190,000 Russian troops now positioned at or over the border and the Russian parliament granting Putin the power to use troops abroad, the Kremlin has laid the groundwork for large-scale military action.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nampa, ID
Basketball
Local
Idaho Basketball
City
Nampa, ID
City
Aberdeen, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Nampa, ID
Education
City
Melba, ID
Nampa, ID
Sports
City
Grangeville, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
The Hill

Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion. In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin 's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy."
POTUS
The Hill

Supreme Court takes up wedding site designer's case refusing gay couples

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

U.S. cancels diplomatic meeting with Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the meeting he was supposed to have with his Russian counterpart is canceled following what the Biden administration called the start of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joins "CBS Evening News" to discuss.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#State Media#Highschoolsports#Soda Springs
CNN

Trump sides with Putin as Biden tries to stop a war

(CNN) — It took only 24 hours for Donald Trump to hail Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismembering of independent, democratic, sovereign Ukraine as an act of "genius." The former President often accuses his enemies falsely of treason, but his own giddy rush to side with a foreign leader who is proving to be an enemy of the United States and the West is shocking even by Trump's self-serving standards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
280
Followers
437
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy