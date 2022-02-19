Strong finish leads Cole Valley to first state title

NAMPA — After two years of heartbreak, the Cole Valley girls basketball team was able to put the finishing touches on a state championship season.

And what a finish it was.

Trailing by as many as eight points late in Saturday’s 2A state championship game, the Chargers finished the year with a big push and beat Aberdeen 58-45 to win the first state title in program history.

“It is hard to put into words,” said Cole Valley coach Matt Beglinger. “We’ve had some really talented teams over the years that for one reason or another haven’t gotten the job done. Man, this group just felt different. They believed, you could tell, from Thursday on. They were loose, they were taking ownership. As the season went on, it felt like it was less of the coaches and more of them holding each other accountable, and that’s the sign of a championship team.”

Two years ago, the Chargers, who have qualified for the state playoffs for eight straight years, advanced to the state title game for the first time in program history. They fell to Soda Springs, which had entered the tournament the No. 1 team in the final state media poll.

Last year it was the Chargers who came into state as the No. 1-ranked team, with expectations of a state title. They suffered an upset at the hands of Grangeville in the first round.

“When we came in as freshmen and then sophomore year finally got here, no one knew what to expect,” said senior Lyndsie Krogh who had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers on Saturday. “That kind of let the nerves get to us. As returners, we were able to lead our team through this, let them know it’s going to be different, it’s not going to be very loud out there because it’s such a big building. You’re going to come in the back way. We were just able to show them what it’s going to be like.”

Cole Valley (21-5) took control of the game with a 28-4 run between the third and fourth quarters that started just as it looked like the Tigers (22-6) were starting to take momentum in the game.

Aberdeen took its first lead with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers, as two Yasmin Ortiz 3-pointers sandwiched one by Hope Driscoll, putting the Tigers up 37-31 with 3:22 left in the third quarter.

Krogh started the comeback with back-to-back baskets, Ellie Fraas made a shot to pull the Chargers within two. Hadley Fraas tied the game on a layup in the closing seconds of the third, pushing Cole Valley’s run to 8-0.

“Seeing that we could come back after being down eight, we knew that we could take the punch they threw and give it right back,” said Krogh. “That was just an accomplishment in itself, we’re not going to let this slip away from us, we’re going to keep fighting.”

Cole Valley carried that momentum in the fourth quarter, getting a steal to open the frame. Hadley Fraas got three points the old-fashioned way on the other end, with a basket and free throw. After forcing the Tigers to commit a five-second inbound violation, Hadley Fraas, who finished with 22 points, had another basket to put the Chargers up 42-37.

Cole Valley held on to a 44-41 lead with four minutes left in the game before a 3-pointer by Ellie Fraas sparked a 13-0 run, helping the Chargers put the game away.

Ellie Fraas, the Chargers’ leading scorer this season, had been relatively kept in check for the first three and a half quarters, but scored seven of her 11 points in the final four minutes, as Cole Valley built its lead to 57-41 before pulling the starters.

“We kept telling our team, we got this, keep pushing,” said Ellie Fraas. “We didn’t let all the 3s that they were making get to us. We kept reminding ourselves ‘six more minutes, keep pushing, three more minutes, keep pushing.’”

The Chargers also played most of the game without senior starter Julee Caven, who went down early in Friday’s semifinal win against Melba. Beglinger said Caven had soreness due to stress in her LCL. She tried to get on the court in the final minute of the game, but the injury started to flare up again.

Still, she was able to celebrate with her teammates on the floor of the Ford Idaho Center following the game.

“It’s just hard having a teammate down, we’re a whole body together,” Krogh said. “Having a part down, it just hurt. We knew we were going to miss her shots, so me and Ellie, we knew that shooting was going to be down. So we were like ‘we got to keep going, we got to keep shooting, we got to make those missing points up.’”