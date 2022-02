I’m a big believer that the Disc Jockey definitely makes the party what the party needs to be. It doesn’t matter how many guests you have invited or how much delicious there food is - if your music selection is not what the people start dancing and moving for, you my friend do not have a party, you now have a problem. A Dj can change the whole mood of a crowd at the moment just by the music selection and their charisma. I feel like even though an artist has a DJ, you can’t get the reaction you want from a crowd or an audience without the proper support and team, and the Dj position is the main player.

