Starting today, 2-22-2022 AT&T will begin to shut down its 3G. Well for starters it means you may need to upgrade!. According to AT&T, the 3G network is being shut down as they will deactivate 3G towers and install "faster and more reliable 4G and 5G equipment. This is because they want to bring new features and faster speeds to their consumers. The shutdown will begin today, while Verizon and T-Mobile will follow later this year.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO