The offensive depth of the Colorado Avalanche was on full display Saturday, as 10 different players registered a point in a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The win pushed their season-long road winning streak to seven games, as Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each tallied a goal and an assist. The Sabres got the first career hat trick from Tage Thompson, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Colorado’s three-goal first period and two-goal third. Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s win.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO