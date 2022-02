SOFI's shares have fallen by over -40% in the past three and a half months or so as investors rotated away from the fintech sector. I continue to rate SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) as a Hold. In my previous January 13, 2022, update, I wrote about SOFI's three-year outlook. There are two key developments since my earlier article written a month ago. Firstly, SoFi Technologies has finally secured the regulatory approval for a bank charter. Secondly, SOFI's shares continue to underperform on an absolute and relative basis in the last month or so.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO