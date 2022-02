Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has acknowledged that there is a problem with the PPSh-41 weapon in the popular battle royale shooter. Within recent days, a number of players have started to notice that the gun in question has been completely overtuned in Warzone Season 2, making it far and away the best weapon in the game. And while some have surely enjoyed taking advantage of how broken the gun is, Raven has now confirmed that a nerf will be coming about at some point in the near future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO