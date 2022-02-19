ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Slam Dunk Contest: How to watch Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson on Saturday night

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0q66_0eJiomSA00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After Jonathan Kuminga represented the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the Rising Stars Game, Juan Toscano-Anderson will take center stage on Saturday night at All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

The Oakland native forward will compete against Houston’s Jalen Green, New York’s Obi Toppin and Orlando’s Cole Anthony in the 2022 edition of the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest. The dunk contest will serve as the grand finale of Saturday’s All-Star festivities with the 3-point contest and the skills challenge.

Toscano-Anderson will be the first member of the Warriors to compete in the dunk contest since Harrison Barnes in 2014. Prior to that, Jason Richardson won back-to-back dunk contest titles in 2002 and 2003.

Before Toscano-Anderson takes flight above the rim on Saturday night, below is everything you need to know about the contest, including where to watch the contest on television.

Date, Time, Channel, Location:

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 19
  • Time: 5 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Location: Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Participants:

  • Juan Toscano-Anderson – Golden State Warriors
  • Jalen Green – Houston Rockets
  • Obi Toppin – New York Knicks
  • Cole Anthony – Orlando Magic

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

