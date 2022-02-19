ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

4 of the most memorable dunks in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game history

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9i8i_0eJinB1c00

From my seat, NBA All-Star Weekend is always a fun time. The celebrities are out, the best basketball players in the world get together to enjoy one another’s company for the weekend, and then of course there’s all of the cool events that take place.

Lost in the sauce of the Saturday festivities and the Sunday game is the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday night. The game isn’t ever good, because there aren’t many participants that probably pick up a basketball more than a few times a year. Yet, the game usually leaves us with at least one or two moments that make us say, “WOW.”

Here are a few moments that stand out above the rest.

1

J. Cole catches lob from Kevin Hart (2012)

J. Cole is one of the greatest rappers in the world, but if you’ve followed his career, you know that his heart is in basketball. So much so, Cole took his craft seriously enough to work his way onto a professional basketball team in Africa. But even before that, you’d find some of his most famous mixtapes and albums feature artwork that is in some way related to basketball.

Let’s backtrack to that time J. Cole caught a lob from Kevin Hart back in 2012.

He tried to catch another All-Star Weekend dunk eight years later but it didn’t go quite as planned.

2

Gianmarco Tamberi's tipjam (2022)

A 6’3″, Olympic high-jumper in his 20s? That sounds like the kind of athlete that could shine on the big stage. Oh, yeah, Tamberi earned himself a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But the big stage I’m referring to is that Celebrity All-Star Game.

Tamberi got off the floor in Friday night’s game for two dunks, with the first being the more remarkable of the two.

Check out this impressive putback dunk:

3

Terrell Owens puts throws one down (2008)

NFL players love stepping onto a basketball court and proving that they’re capable of playing basketball at the highest levels. They’re confident, and most actually were two-sport athletes in college once upon a time before taking the NFL route— think Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham.

Terrell Owens is another one of those who played college hoops. His stats aren’t anything to gloat about, but there was a good period of time in the late 2000s-2010s where he’d go around to celebrity basketball games and just dunk whenever he could.

Here’s one of his many during his NBA Celebrity All-Star Game appearances:

4

Myles Garrett puts on a show (2022)

I had to save the best for last. We know Myles Garrett is a freak of an athlete but what he displayed on Friday night in Cleveland is really outrageous. How can someone so big and strong be able to get off of the floor like this? CRAZY. I’d actually be willing to bet that Garrett would be competitive in an NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Anyways, here are a few powerful throwdowns from Garrett and an additional one (the best one) that unfortunately didn’t count.

IN THIS ARTICLE
