The longest two weeks of the winter sports season start Tuesday as several local girls basketball teams look to grind through the Section V Playoffs. Both Hornell and Canisteo-Greenwood have put together great seasons and have secured some of the top spots in the seedings, but many other teams have earned an early home game and will look to build some momentum that may carry over throughout the tournament.

HORNELL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO