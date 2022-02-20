4-star OL TJ Shanahan says to expect a top 10 to come soon

On this week’s episode of the Wolverine TV, TheWolverine.com’s EJ Holland and Tim Verghese break down the latest in Michigan recruiting. First, Holland and Verghese offer an update on 2023 Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, Michigan’s top target in the cycle. A prediction recently went in for Moore to land at Notre Dame and the two react to the prediction and offer their thoughts on where things stand with the priority target. Both agree it’s still too early to say where Moore lands, as he’s nowhere close to making a decision, but concede if Moore were to decide now, the Fighting Irish would likely be the favorite to land his talent. That being said, the two offer an overview of Moore’s offseason plans, what Michigan needs to do to land Moore and more.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO