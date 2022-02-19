Diamond Cutters: Three takeaways from No. 5 Ole Miss' 11-1 win over Charleston Southern

Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll EDGE Wilky Denaud is still adjusting to some of the coaching changes that happened this winter, especially at Florida. Denaud, the No. 309 player in the 2023 class, visited the Gators twice last year under head coach Dan Mullen and his previous staff. But with a completely new group leading the program, Denaud is just getting to know them. The Gators tried to get him on campus for their junior day in January, but he had other conflicts. Instead, he’s looking at a potential trip in March.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO