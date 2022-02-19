ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Diamond Cutters: Three takeaways from No. 5 Ole Miss' 11-1 win over Charleston Southern

By Jake Thompson about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No. 5 Ole Miss picked up...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Ole Miss#College Baseball
Lexington Herald-Leader

Three takeaways from Kentucky’s women’s basketball win at Arkansas

The Kentucky women’s basketball team might be in its best form of the season. For the second time this season, and for the first time against Southeastern Conference opponents, the Wildcats have won four straight games. This distinction came after UK’s 78-55 road win Sunday afternoon at Arkansas, a...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Elite 2024 recruit T.A. Cunningham picks up Tennessee State offer

HBCU Tennessee State has offered Roswell (Ga.) Johns Creek four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham. The Tigers are coached by former NFL star Eddie George. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has Cunningham as the No. 8 overall prospect, No. 3 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle.
NFL
On3.com

Top-100 defensive lineman Zavion Hardy includes Gators in top group

Eight schools remain for 2023 defensive lineman, Zavion Hardy, a top-100 prospect who straps up the pads for Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy. On Tuesday afternoon, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior released a top group of Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, UCF and Jackson State. The Peach...
FOOTBALL
Daily Mississippian

Three key takeaways from a 12-2 Rebel victory over CSU

Rebels complete the three-game sweep in dominant fashion as they run-rule Charleston Southern for the second time in the opening weekend. Here are three takeaways from the 12-2 series finale win. This team is really really deep. Mike Bianco may have the most depth he’s ever had at Ole Miss...
CHARLESTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

There's a clear RPM leader for 4-star WR DeAndre Moore Jr.

Ever since Lincoln Riley left for USC, it was expected that many of his top 2023 commits at Oklahoma would follow him to Los Angeles. Los Alamitos (Calif.) High teammates Malachi Nelson, a Five-Star Plus+ quarterback, and four-star wide receiver Makai Lemon both did so within a week. Nobody else from the 2023 Sooners class has joined them — yet.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

4-star EDGE Wilky Denaud has one visit set, looking at others

Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll EDGE Wilky Denaud is still adjusting to some of the coaching changes that happened this winter, especially at Florida. Denaud, the No. 309 player in the 2023 class, visited the Gators twice last year under head coach Dan Mullen and his previous staff. But with a completely new group leading the program, Denaud is just getting to know them. The Gators tried to get him on campus for their junior day in January, but he had other conflicts. Instead, he’s looking at a potential trip in March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star Kylan Boswell sets commitment date, narrows list

Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell will announce his college decision on Monday, February 28th, according to Matt Babcock. The 6-foot-2 junior out of AZ Compass Prep is set to decide between Illinois, Arizona, and UNLV. He has officially visited each of the three programs. Boswell previously considered Texas Tech, Michigan, Oregon, USC, and Kansas.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
On3.com

Gators lose another Q1 game as Arkansas gets first win at UF since 1995

Despite a career-high 29 points from Florida’s Colin Castleton, No. 18 Arkansas handed the Gators an 82-74 loss Tuesday to win its first game in Gainesville since 1995. The Hogs had lost their previous 14 games in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The isn’t your typical Razorbacks team, which is ranked No. 18 under third-year coach Eric Musselman and made the Elite Eight last season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Florida guard exits game with early injury against Arkansas

As the Florida Gators hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, one of their guards exited the game early with an injury following a collision. Brandon McKissic collided with a defender on a drive to the basket early in the first half, resulting in him immediately hobbling off the court in pain. After taking a moment to shake off the pain, he continued to limp his way to the sideline and into the locker room for treatment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2024 cornerback Zion Ferguson visiting LSU next month

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Zion Ferguson will be taking a visit next month to Baton Rouge, La., to visit LSU on March. He tweeted the news Tuesday. Ferguson currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.7k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy