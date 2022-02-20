WATCH: Ole Miss' Mike Bianco, Tim Elko, John Gaddis and Riley Maddox on series-clinching win over Charleston Southern

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 5 Ole Miss picked up its second run-rule victory in as many days on Sunday, topping Charleston Southern 12-2 in eight innings. The Rebels led Charleston Southern 3-1 entering the fifth inning before an offensive explosion gave it an 11-1 lead after the frame. Ole Miss scored eight runs in the inning, highlighted by a Kemp Alderman three-run home run to straightaway center that hit the batter's eye. In all, nine Rebels had hits on the day, and six drove in runs.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO