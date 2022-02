Finally healthy and riding a four-game winning streak, Kentucky Women’s Basketball is making one final push for the NCAA Tournament. On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated his latest Bracketology field where he now has the Wildcats as one of the “Next Four Out”, meaning UK is back on the postseason bubble, but not quite all the way back in. Creme lists Kentucky as the top team of the “Next Four Out”. With just two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, it’s as simple as winning to keep UK’s hopes alive.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO