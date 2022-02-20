ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

2024 in-state star Jalewis Solomon on the 'home' and 'family' feel around the Georgia program

By Jake Reuse about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Georgia Bulldogs have made a strong...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke leaving Bulldogs football program to spend time with family

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down to spend more time with his family, coach Kirby Smart announced Monday. Luke was the Bulldogs' offensive line coach and associate head coach the past two seasons, and was Ole Miss' head coach from 2017 to '19. Luke, who played center at Ole Miss and was a team captain, broke into coaching in 1999 and has spent 23 years in college coaching.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star CB decommits from Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost the commitment from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023. Lee’s decommitment is not shocking considering Georgia’s change at defensive backs coach. Jahmile Addae is headed to Miami and Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back...
ELLENWOOD, GA
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Top-100 recruit Bo Hughley reaffirms Georgia commitment

There has been a lot of movement in Athens, Ga., other the past few days. It doesn’t appear to have impacted Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley. Despite Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke leaving the program and fellow 2023 recruit Kayin Lee decommitting from the...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Desmond Howard calls out Dick Vitale over Juwan Howard comments

Juwan Howard caused a melee on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers getting into it with each other after the matchup. After words were exchanged between the two head coaches, Howard threw a punch toward a Wisconsin assistant, escalating the situation even further. There are plenty of opinions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs
On3.com

WATCH: Greg Gard reacts to postgame punch thrown by Juwan Howard

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard couldn’t have realized how upset Juwan Howard was. Following a 77-63 loss Sunday afternoon, the Michigan coach took his frustration out by throwing a punch at Gard in the handshake line postgame. In a TV interview with CBS Sports, Gard explained what Howard said...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
On3.com

Time is money: Matt Luke decision to leave Georgia will pay off

Matt Luke chose time at home over time away from it. Yes, he had nearly a $10M buyout when Ole Miss fired him as its head coach in 2019. Yes, he made $900,000 in 2021. When the financials look like that, it's easy to assume that the decision was easy. And I believe that in this case, it was. Yes, he's a millionaire. But this feels like the Chris Stapleton kind of 'Millionaire.'
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Rumored To Have 2 Frontrunners

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana, likely isn’t close to making a decision on where he’ll be playing college football. However, many believe that there could be two favorites in his recruitment. Two schools – Alabama and Texas – have been getting the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Uses 2 Words To Describe Possible Retirement

For those that think Nick Saban is close to retirement, well think again. Saban spoke at an Alabama Football Coaches Association in January and questioned why he would retire. In fact, he used the two words “empty abyss” in his answer and how that’s what it would be for him.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Chris Beard on how Texas Tech disrupted Texas, compliments former players

Texas Tech hit the road for a trip to Texas on Saturday, and it was the Red Raiders that came out with a victory. After the two teams were tied at halftime at 28 points apiece, Texas Tech edged Texas 33-27 in the second half. Following the game, Texas head coach Chris Beard, who previously coached at Texas Tech, heaped out some praise to his former players on the other side of the court.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy