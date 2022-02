Former Wisconsin guard Ben Brust blasted Michigan coach Juwan Howard on Twitter for his role in Sunday’s postgame incident with Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. “Juwan Howard had a STARTER in the game down 19 with 32.4 seconds left. It was over,” Brust tweeted. “The subs were in for Wisconsin and now he wants to cry over a timeout and throw hands in the handshake line. Take your loss and go home or just coach better. Classless and pathetic.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO