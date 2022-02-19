ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hokies smash 400 medley relay school record by three seconds at ACC Championships

Hokiesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – The Hokies add two more medals to the collection after the fourth day of competition in Atlanta. Antani Ivanov swam the fastest 200 fly time of the Virginia Tech season in the finals to earn silver with a time of 1:39.73. Reka Gyorgy swam her season best in the...

hokiesports.com

Shelbyville News

SHS relay team breaks school record at New Palestine Sectional

NEW PALESTINE — The Shelbyville boys’ swim team had a strong showing Saturday at the New Palestine Sectional. The 200 Medley Relay team of Will Rife, Trey Carrell, Tyler Harker and Juan Gonzalez-Gallego broke a school record (1:41.06), finishing first in the event to punch their ticket to the IHSAA State Finals. The foursome won the relay by over three seconds.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
The Spun

Former Ivy League Record Holder Reacts To Lia Thomas

Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
SWIMMING & SURFING
WVNews

Notre Dame stuns Fairmont Senior with stifling defense,

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite falling to the Class AAA No. 3 Fairmont Senior boys basketball team on Friday, Notre Dame coach Jarrod West still felt the Fighting Irish played effectively on defense. On Monday night, the Irish took another step in their half-court man-to-man defense, holding the...
FAIRMONT, WV
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff capsules for Feb. 21, 2022

9-Kiski Area (15-7) at 8-Hampton (12-10) Winner plays: Winner of 1-Laurel Highlands (21-0)/16-Woodland Hills (8-14) on Thursday in quarterfinals. Layup lines: Kiski Area already tripled its win total from a year ago under first-year coach Corey Smith, who played for the Cavaliers in the early 2000s. The Cavaliers, who opened the season 9-1, finished third in Section 3 at 6-6. Balanced scoring helped Kiski Area lock up a playoff berth in a season-finale win over Latrobe, as Isaiah Gonzalez, James Pearson, Joe Lukas and Brayden Dunmire were in double figures. Lebryn Smith and Jason Flemm also have been key contributors. Kiski Area lost to Trinity in the preliminary round last season when it was 5-15. … Hampton is in the WPIAL playoffs for the 18th consecutive season. It tied for third in Section 4 at 7-5 and was bolstered by a four-game winning streak late in the season. The Talbots rely on the scoring of Liam Mignogna and Matt DeMatteo. Hampton lost to McKeesport in the preliminary round last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Alvernia women defeat Hood to advance to the MAC Commonwealth quarterfinals

READING, Pa. - The Alvernia women's basketball team had four players score double figures and they advanced to the MAC Commonwealth tournament quarterfinals with a 78-42 victory on Monday over Hood. Jordan Karmonick had a great all-around game for the Wolves (12-13) with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists....
READING, PA
fcfreepress

Penn State Mont Alto win in Quarterfinals

Penn State Mont Alto took the win over Penn State New Kensington this week, securing a win in quarterfinals. Confirming their spot to play in the PSUAC semifinals. The score of the night was 86-66. What Happened. Darrius Bush paced Penn State Mont Alto with 11 points in the first...
MONT ALTO, PA

