Climate Prediction Center Releases Spring Weather Outlook

By Jim Maurice
Kat Kountry 105
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- After a rollercoaster ride of temperatures throughout the winter months, what can we expect for this spring?. The Climate Prediction Center released its three month spring weather outlook for March, April and May. They say much of the country, including here in Minnesota, is leaning to...

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Weather Blog: NWS Tulsa releases Spring 2022 schedule for certified Storm Spotter classes

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Tulsa, Oklahoma released its training schedule for the agency’s SkyWarn program. The SkyWarn program “is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters” nationwide. They help to keep their communities safe from severe weather by providing accurate severe weather reports to the National Weather […]
TULSA, OK
Cool 98.7

NWS Early Spring Weather Outlook For Bismarck & North Dakota

I think we have had more rain in January and February in Bismarck than we did all last July. It's made for a mess on the roads, but it has certainly helped ease the drought. Even though we're not on pace for an average snowfall season in Bismarck, which is 46 inches, we have had enough mixed precipitation to get us out of last summer's extreme drought. In fact, just about all of Burleigh County is no longer considered to be in a drought. Only the northern half of the county is considered to be in a moderate drought. That's a big improvement. Southwest and northwest North Dakota however are still considered to be in severe and extreme drought.
BISMARCK, ND
State
Minnesota State
Local 4 WHBF

NWS 2022 Spring Flood Outlook

As of Thursday night the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities released the first of three spring flooding outlooks for 2022. The good news to take away from this outlook, as of now the overall risk is near normal if not just below normal in some spots. So here’s a brief look at the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Beyond the 10 Days weather outlook

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Across the United States right now, we have our upper-level ridge over the Western U.S. and a deep-digging trough over the Eastern U.S. The ridge over the Western U.S. is keeping them on the dry and mild side while we are dealing with cold and snowy weather, but if you are rooting for a February thaw, you are going to have good news on this update! Zooming out, we have a lobe of the Polar Vortex sitting near the Hudson Bay and a building ridge over the Atlantic, and a building ridge over the Pacific. All these pieces will be important to our storm late this week and for the overall weather pattern through the end of February.
ROCHESTER, NY
WTRF

Spring-like weather has arrived!

Wednesday: Much warmer for the day with temps warming up to 58 degrees for the high. You can also expect a breezy one as winds will be out of the South at 7-15mph and gusts up to 30mph. Variable cloudiness through the day. Thursday: Rain showers starting in the morning...
ENVIRONMENT
#Drought#Great Lakes Region
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy With Spring Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday will be noticeably warmer compared to the past few days. Even though we’ll see increasing cloud cover, the sun will peek through and temperatures outside will soar with a high near 53 degrees. Wind will blow in from the south at 5 to 13 miles per hour and gusts as high as 24 miles per hour. As we move into Wednesday evening, we’ll experience a low around 43 degrees. High pressure will remain offshore through Wednesday evening, followed by a strong cold front approaching our area on Thursday. Expect unseasonably warm temperatures on Thursday with highs in the 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, and we have a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Our forecast calls for rain showers after 7 p.m. Thursday and 15- to 23-mph winds with up to 4-mph gusts. There will be overnight rain arriving around midnight on Friday with some rumbles of thunder possible. Some parts of our area could get up to half an inch of rain. The showers will end before sunrise Friday and we’ll stay mild again that day, topping out in the low 50s. A cold front will pass through Saturday and high pressure will build overhead Saturday night before moving offshore early next week.
BALTIMORE, MD
Klamath Alerts

Weather Outlook: Mountain Snow And Cold Temperatures Expected

Weather Update: Winter weather (and driving conditions) are returning to the higher elevation areas today with much colder weather expected locally this next week. After over a month of mostly above normal temperatures, by the middle of next week, morning lows will drop to well below normal for this time of year. There will be several morning with cold morning lows, but the coldest temperatures are expected Wednesday morning. Sub-zero temperatures are possible east of the Cascades. Prepare now to provide for vulnerable populations, and to protect sensitive plants and property.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
NWS
Faribault In Line For 4-6″ Of Fresh Snow, Owatonna Predicted To See 2-3″

A potent winter storm is on the way, with snow/wintery mix beginning to fall this afternoon through this evening. Area's of the north metro and further north are expected to see the brunt of the storm. Meanwhile, our area of South Central Minnesota will see snow, just not to the extent that the National Weather Service is predicting for portions of the Northern Twin Cities and Central Minnesota.
FARIBAULT, MN
Dangerous Ice Conditions Developing on Area Lakes

Frontenac, MN (KROC-AM News) - An incident that occurred this morning serves as a reminder that while the ice on Lake Pepin is 20 or more inches thick in many areas, it is dangerously thin in others. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a pickup truck went through...
FRONTENAC, MN
Snow Ending But Road Conditions Remain Challenging

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly in the 1-2 inch range, but the icy mix that preceded the snow has left roads throughout the region in bad shape. As of midafternoon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is still describing sections of Highway...
ROCHESTER, MN
