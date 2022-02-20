Climate Prediction Center Releases Spring Weather Outlook

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday will be noticeably warmer compared to the past few days. Even though we’ll see increasing cloud cover, the sun will peek through and temperatures outside will soar with a high near 53 degrees. Wind will blow in from the south at 5 to 13 miles per hour and gusts as high as 24 miles per hour. As we move into Wednesday evening, we’ll experience a low around 43 degrees. High pressure will remain offshore through Wednesday evening, followed by a strong cold front approaching our area on Thursday. Expect unseasonably warm temperatures on Thursday with highs in the 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, and we have a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Our forecast calls for rain showers after 7 p.m. Thursday and 15- to 23-mph winds with up to 4-mph gusts. There will be overnight rain arriving around midnight on Friday with some rumbles of thunder possible. Some parts of our area could get up to half an inch of rain. The showers will end before sunrise Friday and we’ll stay mild again that day, topping out in the low 50s. A cold front will pass through Saturday and high pressure will build overhead Saturday night before moving offshore early next week.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO