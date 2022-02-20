ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics co-owner invests in Serie A club Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Investors led by the co-owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics have bought into Atalanta, the soccer team that has gatecrashed the Italian elite in recent years.

Stephen Pagliuca is heading the group that has bought 55% of the shares of the Percassi family company that owned 86% of the Serie A club.

The Percassis through La Dea Srl will remain the single biggest shareholder, Atalanta said. Antonio Percassi will remain president of the club with son Luca still the CEO, while Pagliuca becomes co-chairman.

Atalanta has finished third in each of the last three seasons and reached the quarterfinals of the lucrative Champions League in 2020.

“Atalanta and the Boston Celtics share the same sporting values,” Pagliuca said in a statement, “team spirit and a unique bond with their fans and communities.

"We believe that the Percassi family has built very solid foundations on which to work together for a global strengthening of the brand, with the aim of encouraging further diversification and revenue growth, allowing the club to become increasingly competitive on an Italian and international scale."

Atalanta is currently fifth in Serie A.

