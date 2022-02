Michael Jordan never backs down from a challenge. So, if anyone could get from the Daytona 500 to the NBA All-Star Game on the same day, it is His Airness. As an owner of 23XI, Jordan watched Bubba Wallace finish second in the NASCAR Cup season-opener, then hopped on a plane and made it to Cleveland to be recognized with the 75th anniversary team during NBA’s All-Star Game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO