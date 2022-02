The Steelers made some news over the weekend when they hired former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Flores sued the NFL and several teams for racial discrimination in their head coaching hiring practices earlier this month, which made it something of a surprise that he landed any job in the NFL. That lawsuit will continue despite landing the job in Pittsburgh and defensive end Cam Heyward said that the hiring showed “our organization looks at people who can help, no matter their skin color, where they come from.”

