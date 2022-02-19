Elden Ring Overview Trailer Surfaces

Ghost Rider is blazing a trail of vengeance in a new series from Marvel Comics, and the publisher has released a trailer to promote the series debuting tomorrow. Ghost Rider #1 comes from the creative team of writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force) and artist Cory Smith (Conan the Barbarian). This new volume comes on the 50th anniversary of the character's debut, with Percy planning a bold new direction for the Spirit of Vengeance. The trailer features all-new artwork from the series, and includes many of the horror elements that have become vital to Ghost Rider's mythos. It will have fans wondering what else is in store for Ghost Rider's 50th anniversary.

