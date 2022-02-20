GOP Rep. Will Introduce Bill to Provide Temporary Asylum to Canadian Trucker Protesters, Compares Trudeau’s Actions to an ‘Authoritarian Regime Like Venezuela’

By now, I have made my feelings on the Canadian trucker convoy crystal clear. Far from a “worker’s revolution” or “labor strike,” this is right-wing astroturfing, using owner-operator truckers to protest vaccine mandates. There is nothing left-wing about it, and as a leftist I do not support the goals of these petty bourgeois disruptors.Paraphrasing Voltaire biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall, however, I can disapprove of what these folks say while also defending to the death their right to say it. The right to protest, petition, assembly, and have your voice heard — no matter how onerous, odious, or obnoxious your beliefs...

