ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Rep. Will Introduce Bill to Provide Temporary Asylum to Canadian Trucker Protesters, Compares Trudeau’s Actions to an ‘Authoritarian Regime Like Venezuela’

By Katherine Huggins
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) compared Canada’s handling of vaccine mandate protesters to “an authoritarian regime like Venezuela” and said she will introduce legislation to temporarily grant asylum to Canadians protesting vaccine requirements. “Justin Trudeau’s heavy-handed crackdown against peaceful protesters in Canada is not the action of...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Republican Lawmaker Tells Protesting Canadian Truckers to Come to America After Trudeau Cracks Down

One day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to break up anti-vax protests shutting down Canadian cities and border crossings, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a Republican, attempted to recruit Canadian truckers to the U.S. “Quick note to Canadian truckers being fired and now targeted as ‘terrorists’ by your woke government: The USA has a trucker shortage AND a work visa program,” he wrote in a Tuesday tweet that included a link to the H-2B visa information page on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: We should be outraged by Trudeau’s efforts to shut down the Canadian trucker protests

By now, I have made my feelings on the Canadian trucker convoy crystal clear. Far from a “worker’s revolution” or “labor strike,” this is right-wing astroturfing, using owner-operator truckers to protest vaccine mandates. There is nothing left-wing about it, and as a leftist I do not support the goals of these petty bourgeois disruptors.Paraphrasing Voltaire biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall, however, I can disapprove of what these folks say while also defending to the death their right to say it. The right to protest, petition, assembly, and have your voice heard — no matter how onerous, odious, or obnoxious your beliefs...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum#Venezuela#Gop#Canadians#Repherrell#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Canada
Fox News

MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy