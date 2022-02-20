GOP Rep. Will Introduce Bill to Provide Temporary Asylum to Canadian Trucker Protesters, Compares Trudeau’s Actions to an ‘Authoritarian Regime Like Venezuela’
Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) compared Canada’s handling of vaccine mandate protesters to “an authoritarian regime like Venezuela” and said she will introduce legislation to temporarily grant asylum to Canadians protesting vaccine requirements. “Justin Trudeau’s heavy-handed crackdown against peaceful protesters in Canada is not the action of...www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0