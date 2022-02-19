Report: Bulls to waive F Alfonzo McKinnie

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.MONDAY, FEB. 21 Blazers moves — ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Trail Blazers have signed rookie forward Trendon Watford to a new four-year, $5.8 million contract that includes two non-guaranteed seasons. He had been on a two-way contract. The undrafted Watford, from LSU, has made it into Portland's rotation — early on because of roster turmoil and absences — and impressed coach Chauncey Billups and interim GM Joe Cronin. He's averaging 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 17 minutes in the past 17 games. Wojnarowski also says the Blazers are waiving guard Dennis Smith Jr., who is out with an elbow injury. {loadposition sub-article-01}
