ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Bulls to waive F Alfonzo McKinnie

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bulls are set to waive forward Alfonzo McKinnie, The Athletic reported Saturday, opening a roster spot for the addition of veteran forward Tristian Thompson. McKinnie played 17 games...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals Why He Hugged Michael Jordan At The NBA All-Star Game: "I Didn't Want To Waste That Opportunity Because We're Just Not In The Same Building A Lot... It Meant Something To Me."

The NBA All-Star game last night provided a lot of legendary moments. Along with an incredible All-Star game, the NBA honored the 75 best players of all time, a list they had announced at the start of the season. And before the ceremony, two of the best players on the list linked up, creating one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfonzo Mckinnie
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Some Developing Drama With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#The Cleveland Cavaliers
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo On Meeting Michael Jordan For The First Time: "I Saw Him When He Came Out And I Was Kind Of Like In Shock… Arguably The Best Player To Ever Play The Game."

Michael Jordan is a true icon of the game. Jordan helped popularize the NBA to an extent it had never seen before and established himself as the greatest player of all time with his style of play and his accomplishments. Jordan was a massive inspiration to many NBA players today, including the reigning NBA Finals MVP.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Portland Tribune

Report: Trail Blazers sign Watford, waive Smith

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.MONDAY, FEB. 21 Blazers moves — ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Trail Blazers have signed rookie forward Trendon Watford to a new four-year, $5.8 million contract that includes two non-guaranteed seasons. He had been on a two-way contract. The undrafted Watford, from LSU, has made it into Portland's rotation — early on because of roster turmoil and absences — and impressed coach Chauncey Billups and interim GM Joe Cronin. He's averaging 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 17 minutes in the past 17 games. Wojnarowski also says the Blazers are waiving guard Dennis Smith Jr., who is out with an elbow injury. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Ray Allen Ignoring Kevin Garnett At The NBA 75 Best Players Ceremony: "Nah That's Really Killin His Soul... He Gotta Let That Go."

The 2008 Boston Celtics had one of the greatest teams ever assembled. The Celtics surrounded their superstar Paul Pierce with former MVP Kevin Garnett and All-Star Ray Allen. And the trio helped the Celtics turn their disappointing form around almost instantly to win the 2008 NBA championship. The Celtics big...
NBA
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
SkySports

Chicago Bulls sign Tristan Thompson, release Alfonzo McKinnie, as Eastern Conference contenders strengthen roster

The Chicago Bulls signed center Tristan Thompson on Saturday night and released forward Alfonzo McKinnie. Terms of veteran big man Thompson's deal were not disclosed. Thompson averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 34 games this season for Sacramento and Indiana. In 707 games in 11 NBA seasons with Cleveland, Boston, Sacramento and Indiana, he has averaged 9.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy