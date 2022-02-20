Requiem for the unvaccinated

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency formed to protect wildlife, has taken an unprecedented step and marked for death a rare Florida panther known as FP 260.FP 260 is still alive, but has been targeted for capture and euthanasia, Craig Pittman reports for the Florida Phoenix.Driving the news: Because of an Immokalee rancher's persistent complaints that FP 260 was killing her calves, the federal agency decided the endangered panther should die, despite protests from biologists."FP 260 is the renegade panther with a taste for veal, unfortunately," one state biologist wrote, per Pittman, who reviewed some 400 agency emails...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO