Requiem for the unvaccinated

While walking from the sauna to the cabin I spotted a faded butterfly wing in the snow — from a Painted Lady. I wet a fingertip to carefully lift it, then brought the wing inside and let it waft from my palm onto the kitchen table. I wondered...
We often hear tales of drivers who survive horrific car accidents. However, one driver stayed alive despite going over a 200-foot cliff and landing in water. The woman not only survived the impact but also used car safety knowledge to stay alive for seven days until she was finally rescued.
For years Minnesota has been thought to be one of the most livable locales in the U.S. That is true for European descendants living and working in the land of 10,000 lakes. There is another, harsher reality for African Americans. A June 29, 2021, article in U.S. News and World...
Mayo Clinic announced Tuesday plans for $785 million in hospital construction projects that add momentum to a decade-long growth spurt. Mayo Clinic Health System, which runs hospitals and clinics in Minnesota and neighboring states, is adding 121 beds at its medical center in Mankato plus a replacement tower for 70 hospital beds in La Crosse, Wis.
Warm, sunny weather with temperatures in the 40s brought Minnesota a brief reprieve from winter on Sunday, but the season isn't done with Minnesota yet. Snow has started falling in west central Minnesota and will come in two waves, with the second on Tuesday currently expected to dump more than the first.
Ask 102-year-old Ginny Allen about COVID-19, and she scoffs. "If you spent World War II in India," she said, "this pandemic is really nothing." Allen's temperature spiked to 105 degrees with dengue fever in Calcutta during her stint as a Red Cross volunteer. When a soldier in Agra asked her to write a letter home the day before he died from polio, Allen was placed in quarantine and her throat sprayed daily in that pre-vaccine era. And Allen's pregnant mother, Leona, survived the deadly 1918 flu when Ginny was in the womb.
A potent winter storm that socked much of central and northern Minnesota with a hefty snowfall Monday continued into a second day Tuesday, and overnight arrived in the metro area where 3 to 6 inches is predicted to fall throughout the day. Scores of schools across the state have called...
Another chilly Thursday morning sets itself up, especially across northern Minnesota as lows there dip into the -10s and -20s, feeling more like the -30s. Due to the expected wind chill values up north Wednesday Night into Thursday morning, Wind Chill Advisories have been issued. _______________________________________________. Chilly Thursday Outlook. The...
Ice fishing is a popular pastime during a long winter in Minnesota. I mean come on, we have over 10,000 lakes to choose from for ice fishing. However, things can go wrong, even if it's just a silly mistake and that's what happened on a northern Minnesota lake last month.
A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
Our snowshoes squeak in the snow as we tramp along the winding Ravine Trail, which unspools down to the Lake Superior shore. The scenery is gorgeous — a veritable winter wonderland — and the frosty air carries a peaceful vibe. My husband and I pause before a stand...
A 2.5-kilometer-wide asteroid blasted into the supercontinent of Pangaea on the eastern border of present-day Wyoming some 280 million years ago, before the birth of the Rocky Mountains-or even the dinosaurs. The impact's heat and shock wave would have killed anything within 400 kilometers, making it one of North America's...
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency formed to protect wildlife, has taken an unprecedented step and marked for death a rare Florida panther known as FP 260.FP 260 is still alive, but has been targeted for capture and euthanasia, Craig Pittman reports for the Florida Phoenix.Driving the news: Because of an Immokalee rancher's persistent complaints that FP 260 was killing her calves, the federal agency decided the endangered panther should die, despite protests from biologists."FP 260 is the renegade panther with a taste for veal, unfortunately," one state biologist wrote, per Pittman, who reviewed some 400 agency emails...
When I was a child, I used to line up my dolls and stuffed animals on my bedroom floor, pull out my mini-chalkboard and in my best teacher's voice, “teach” them reading, writing and arithmetic. Pretending to be a teacher was my favorite kind of imaginative play.
