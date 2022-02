In the introduction to the original 1973 edition of his Beard on Bread: A Cookbook, trailblazing chef James Beard wrote, "Breadmaking is something of a gamble." Bread's ingredients are simple: flour, water, yeast and salt. When combined, however, they're surprisingly susceptible to changes in temperature, humidity, air composition and even the microbiology of the baker's hands. "Once you have made a particular loaf successfully there is no guarantee that it will work automatically thereafter," Beard wrote.

