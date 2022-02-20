Maldonado, Ike lead No. 22 Wyoming in 75-67 win vs Air Force

Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
LAWRENCE — For a Kansas State team looking for signature victories, what better chance than to send the NCAA Tournament selection committee a message than to stun No. 5-ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse?
But instead it was the Jayhawks who sent the message, scoring at will from start to finish on the way...
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (15-12 overall, 9-7 ACC) hits the road to take on Notre Dame (19-8 overall, 12-4 ACC) tonight at Purcell Pavilion. Syracuse is coming off an overtime win over Georgia Tech while Notre Dame is coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Tipoff is...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Not much had been going right for the Fresno State men’s basketball team lately as they traveled to Air Force with a four-game losing streak (after starting the season 16-6). But little went wrong on Tuesday as the Bulldogs won in blowout fashion, 65-40. Fresno State’s Top 10 national...
WICHITA (Kan.) – The high school basketball regular season is winding down, here are some scores and highlights from around the state Tuesday night. Girls Basketball: Wichita Heights 52, Bishop Carroll 30 Derby 57, Maize South 33 Dodge City 41, Hays 40 Boys Basketball: Hays 59, Dodge City 43 Derby 83, Maize South 71
Christian Parker scored 21 points and four other Mount Union players reached double figures as the Purple Raiders defeated John Carroll, 93-65, in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament Tuesday night at Timken Gymnasium.
The No. 8-ranked Purple Raiders (22-3) advance to the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday when they will play host to Heidelberg.
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to lead their offense alongside Rams head coach Sean McVay. League sources told NFL Media and Sports Illustrated on Monday that Coen will replace Kevin O'Connell as offensive coordinator of the Rams. O'Connell left the franchise earlier this month to become the Minnesota Vikings' head coach.
Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
