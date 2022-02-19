ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Born Dirty Curates Tunes to Keep You Dancing “All Night Long”

By Grant Gilmore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to move your body to the beat? Born Dirty has you covered with this fresh playlist to celebrate his recent single. Few artists captivate crowds quite like how Born Dirty does. Over the years he’s delivered some of the best tunes in the house music scene that ignite...

The Guardian

Grażyna Bacewicz: Piano Music review – irresistibly joyful tunes dance on the keyboard

Several outstanding recordings have opened up the world of Grażyna Bacewicz’s string music recently. Now Peter Jablonski adds to the momentum behind her piano music. Bacewicz was not only a renowned violinist, she was no mean pianist either – and, as with the violin, her writing for the piano is exhilarating and absolutely fitted to the instrument. In Jablonski’s selection, these qualities come across most obviously in the Ten Concert Etudes, written in 1956-67. These, especially the earliest ones of the set, take an irresistible joy in the mechanics of the piano, in the action of hammers hitting strings – they’ll appeal to fans of Kurtág, and to those who love the similarly playful Etudes by Ligeti, written three decades later. Mismatched scales and arpeggios dance up and down the keyboard, and a motoric energy underpins even the more sweeping, lyrical numbers.
Stereogum

TikTok Darling Em Beihold Turns The Stuff That Keeps You Up At Night Into Sunny Piano Pop

If you spend much time on TikTok and you fit a certain demographic (young-ish, female), you’ll undoubtedly run into a whole mess of videos expressing anxiety about turning 30. There’s a video of two 24-year-olds joke-fretting about their “forehead wrinkles” while drinking at a college bar. There are videos of creators in their early 30s still “dressing like teenagers.” A throwaway insult on the app will be something along the lines of “you look 30.” Fear of aging, especially among women, is nothing new, but the extreme young-ness of TikTok has breathed new life into the phenomenon, as recently documented in Kate Lindsay and Nick Catucci’s Embedded newsletter, which this week was titled “Why is TikTok so scared of 30?”
Person
Lionel Richie
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
Fstoppers

Long exposure light and night

Hi everyone, Iam new here from the Netherlands and this will be my first post. I love to be creative with my camera settings long exposure is a great way to do it. What i hope to find here is new inspiration by looking at your work Thanks for looking or comments Have a great day.
Time Out Global

The cast of ‘Dirty Dancing: The Musical’ will be serenading Waterloo station at 5pm today

If (you’ve had) the time of your life working in the office today and are heading home via Waterloo at 5pm, you’ll be thrilled to discover the cast of the West End’s musical version of ‘Dirty Dancing’ regaling you with a series of songs from the show, They’ll be in a special pop-up performance space that will be in residence until Sunday 13, after which it’ll move on to Victoria Station (Feb 16-20) and Charing Cross (Feb 23-27).
Spotify
Culpeper Star Exponent

'All you see is smiles'—Night to Shine warms spirits in Culpeper

The 6th Annual Night to Shine Friday night at Open Door Baptist Church shimmered with happiness and well-wishes for 30 attendees treated to an experience rooted in love. A small army of volunteers led by church office administrator Michelle Hitt pulled off the memorable program on a clear and mild evening as part of yearly local participation in the global Valentine’s-inspired dance event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Laughs At TMZ For Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Statements: "Kim Got The Style She Currently Using From Me This Summer"

Over the week, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) hasn't been shy in regards to airing out his grievances and speaking out on his views. Some of these issues have included his daughter Chicago wearing makeup and using filters, Corey Gamble being "godless," and streaming services taking money from music artists. When TMZ decided to run a late-night piece on his recent outings, it's no surprise he took the opportunity to shut that down as well.
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
KTLA

Cat Cora and Corbin Bleu talk about competing on ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’

Cat Cora and Corbin Bleu talk about recreating the dances from “Dirty Dancing” with each other on “The Real Dirty Dancing.” They said it was tough and scary at times, but the trust they developed with each other helped a lot. “The Real Dirty Dancing” finale is at 9 p.m. tonight on FOX. This segment […]

