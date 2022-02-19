Born Dirty Curates Tunes to Keep You Dancing “All Night Long”

Several outstanding recordings have opened up the world of Grażyna Bacewicz’s string music recently. Now Peter Jablonski adds to the momentum behind her piano music. Bacewicz was not only a renowned violinist, she was no mean pianist either – and, as with the violin, her writing for the piano is exhilarating and absolutely fitted to the instrument. In Jablonski’s selection, these qualities come across most obviously in the Ten Concert Etudes, written in 1956-67. These, especially the earliest ones of the set, take an irresistible joy in the mechanics of the piano, in the action of hammers hitting strings – they’ll appeal to fans of Kurtág, and to those who love the similarly playful Etudes by Ligeti, written three decades later. Mismatched scales and arpeggios dance up and down the keyboard, and a motoric energy underpins even the more sweeping, lyrical numbers.

