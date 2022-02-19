ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Driver charged with hitting, killing Fayette County teen found dead in jail cell

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYC8D_0eJi9qf200
Robert Lee Stevenson

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Robert Lee Stevenson, 60, who was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI after police said he hit and killed a teenager, was found dead in a jail cell, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Stevenson, of Senoia, was found unresponsive by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Jail personnel Friday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene with “signs of self-inflicted injury,” Sheriff Barry H. Babb said in a news release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Stevenson was facing numerous charges after police said he hit Russell Logan, 16, on a sidewalk close to his home. Logan, a sophomore at Starr’s Mill High school, was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Stevenson was being held without bond.

Babb said Stevenson had not been involved in any physical altercations in jail and he was held alone in an infirmary cell.

  • Kelly Clarkson files papers to change her name to ‘Kelly Brianne’

“This tragedy in our community continues to widen and has terribly affected these two families. It is my prayer and anyone willing to join me in lifting these families and the faculty and students at Starr’s Mill High School as they continue to process, grieve, and recover from this heartbreak,” Babb said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Senoia, GA
Fayette County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, GA
WSB Radio

Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-cops’ case in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Jurors started deliberating Wednesday in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights, after a judge gave them jury instructions. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy