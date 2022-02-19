Driver charged with hitting, killing Fayette County teen found dead in jail cell

Robert Lee Stevenson

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Robert Lee Stevenson, 60, who was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI after police said he hit and killed a teenager, was found dead in a jail cell, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Stevenson, of Senoia, was found unresponsive by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Jail personnel Friday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene with “signs of self-inflicted injury,” Sheriff Barry H. Babb said in a news release.

Stevenson was facing numerous charges after police said he hit Russell Logan, 16, on a sidewalk close to his home. Logan, a sophomore at Starr’s Mill High school, was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Stevenson was being held without bond.

Babb said Stevenson had not been involved in any physical altercations in jail and he was held alone in an infirmary cell.

“This tragedy in our community continues to widen and has terribly affected these two families. It is my prayer and anyone willing to join me in lifting these families and the faculty and students at Starr’s Mill High School as they continue to process, grieve, and recover from this heartbreak,” Babb said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.

