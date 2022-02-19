Armando Broja's Mother Provides Update on His Chelsea Future

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja's mother has provided an update on the striker's future at the club amid increasing transfer interest from elsewhere.

The Blues man is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Southampton and has thoroughly impressed during his time on the south coast.

Such performances have attracted interest from other sides, with his future at the World Champions yet to be decided.

As quoted by the Southern Daily Echo, in an interview with the Gazeta Tema, Broja's mother Blerina has revealed that "any decision Armando makes will be our decision as a family."

She spoke in an interview with the Albanian news outlet and said that any decision made on the 20-year-old's future will be made amongst their family, saying: "We’re used to always playing on the field.

"I think it’s very important that Armando goes everywhere to play on the field, because for a player it has great importance.

"Therefore, any decision Armando makes will be our decision as a family."

The likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are believed to have shown interest in the striker, as well as other Premier League sides.

He has scored eight goals and assisted once in all competitions for the Saints in 24 appearances.

It is his second spell out on loan from the west London side, having previously featured for Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie in the previous campaign.

Broja has been at the club since 2009 when he joined from rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and he signed his first professional contract in 2020.

